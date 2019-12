About this show

There are more punchlines in a Tim Vine show than any other you'll have seen. Fact. It's wonderfully silly and inane - but incredibly funny.

Feel the electricity as Plastic Elvis hits the stage backed by his incredible five piece The High Noon Band. He'll shake, he'll smoulder, he'll try and control his hair and in the end he'll break your heart. Sing along with some of the King's greatest songs, on a breathless night of rock 'n'roll