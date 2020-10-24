About this show

The Music of Prince. New Purple Celebration are a world class live celebration of the life, legacy and music of Prince. This full nine piece live band delivers a non-stop, hit packed show spanning more than two hours! Expect to see, hear and feel all of the hits from one of the most loved Artists of all time. 1999, Little Red Corvette, Purple Rain, Kiss, Diamonds And Pearls, Raspberry Beret, U Got The Look, When Doves Cry, Cream, I Wanna Be Your Lover and so many more..

Complete with backing vocals, horn section, keys and of course Jimi Love as the unsurpassed Prince. This is a new version of the show previously known as "Purple Rain"