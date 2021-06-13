About this show

Old Welsh harp songs, Manding kora staples, Latin dashes, Celtic arias and more woven together to create something new that also possessed enough depth to sound sage, even timeless.' Andy Morgan A stunning shared musical journey between two world class virtuosos - Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and West African kora player Seckou Keita. From Casamance in Senegal, Seckou Keita has a formidable reputation as "an inspired exponent of the Kora" (The Guardian). Harpist Catrin Finch is one of Wales' leading international musical ambassadors, and one of the world's finest players of this most Welsh of instruments. The harp occupies a vital place in the incredibly rich cultures of both West Africa and Wales and, remarkably, both nations share a centuries-old bardic tradition of intricate oral history, expressed through music, song and verse.

In September 2019, Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita travelled to Prince Edward Island on the maritime east coast of Canada to meet and collaborate with Visht