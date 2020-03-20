About this show

Formerly Diversions

Dance that connects us. It brings people, families, friends, clubs, teams, tribes and communities together. NDCWales perform poetry, sport and politics across three powerful pieces of dance. Rygbi: Yma / Here is uplifting: full of hope, glory and camaraderie. It celebrates the pride and passion that rugby players and fans experience together. Lunatic is an energetic riot. It is fun, relevant and fired up. It smashes together 30's music and style with 90's pop-culture. First shown 10 years ago it is fuelled by questions surrounding nationality, gender and class. Time and Time and Time is elegant. Dancers reveal a shimmering poem about the relationship between the history of time and the poetry of destiny.