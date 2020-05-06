About this show

When Milky Peaks, a small, isolated and completely normal town in the bosom of Snowdonia, is nominated for the 'Britain's Best Town' award, everyone is delighted. However, the award has a dark side that could blow the community apart. Meanwhile, in the mountains, something huge and gorgeous stirs... Roar

Rehearsed Sing-Through performance. A fabulous Greek Chorus of draggy Celtic spirits tells a new queer Welsh fable, packed with original pop belters. A ravishing small-town epic about community: what we'll do to ourselves to fit into it and what we'll do to others to protect it.