About this show

Just My Imagination is a celebration of the Motown legends named by Billboard Magazine as ?The Number 1 Group In The History Of Rhythm And Blues!' From their first hit, The Way You Do The Things You do in 1964, through the career highs of My Girl, Ain't Too Proud, Get Ready, Papa Was A Rolling Stone and Just My Imagination, The Temptations musical legacy spanned more than 50 years and 24 Temptations.

Part of Live Under the Stars Season