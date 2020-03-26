About this show

Imagine you are about to die. You have one meal left. What are you going to have? t's the question award-winning restaurant critic, MasterChef judge and writer Jay Rayner has been asked most often by audiences across the UK. It happened so often that he decided the time had come to investigate the concept of the last supper and why it intrigues us so. Is it because of the opportunity it presents us with to let your appetites run riot? Or is it because it's a greedy way in which to tell the story of your own life? And if so, what would a man like Jay Rayner, who for two decades has made a living eating out in restaurants, choose to put on the menu? In this barnstorming new show, based on his new book, Rayner investigates our fascination with last suppers and tells the stories of the killer dishes that would end up on his table.