About this show

The Pantomime story of Aladdin and the magic lamp.

Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients audiences expect, Aladdin features laugh out loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses. Follow Aladdin, his brother Wishee Washee, and of course his mother Widow Twankey, on a spectacular adventure. Expect flying carpets, a wish-granting genie, an evil sorcerer and a lamp-full of laughs, so book your magic carpet ride to old Peking to the magical pantomime Aladdin!