Cardiff, 1843. Money is all Scrooge has. She has lots of it. It's all she has ever had but it's never made her happy. But on Christmas Eve she will meet three ghosts who will teach her the most important lesson of all. By Christmas morning she will have learned how to live for the first time. Experience the full joy of Christmas with this spectacular new production of Gary Owen's adaptation of Dickens' uplifting story performed by an exceptional cast of actor musicians.