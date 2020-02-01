About this show

British keys-led funk outfit James Taylor Quartet are masters of the jazz-funk-r’n’b workout. 60s spy themes, psychedelic and free-form jazz all add something to the band’s distinctive sound. Although perhaps best known for the acclaimed theme tunes from Starsky and Hutch and spy spoof Austin Powers, the band has an established 'live' following and been feted by the biggest names in jazz, blues and soul. Chart success and sell out tours make JTQ one of the greats of this generation. The Wonderstuff, Manic Street Preachers, The Pogues, U2 and Tom Jones have all featured James and his distinctive playing on their albums.