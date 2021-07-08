About this show

Two explosive and comedic short plays written by Steven Berkoff, performed back-to-back by the same one actor. The first play: DOG follows a day in the life of a racist football hooligan and his beloved pitbull terrier, Roy, who changes his life. The second play: ACTOR is a spoken word monologue which delves into the heart of the acting industry, humorously and poignantly portraying the trying life of a struggling artist. Without the use of any set or props, DOG/ACTOR presents a masterclass in physical theatre and comedic storytelling, promising a thrilling theatrical experience.

Venue: Corpus Playroom