About this show

A tangled musical adventure! Let your hair down in a brand-new adaptation of the popular fairy tale Rapunzel. This production promises to be a theatrical treat for audiences of all ages, featuring a witty script, original music and some songs you may already know. Get tangled up with a host of loveable characters from this magical fairy tale. With an exciting opportunity to meet the characters after the show, this is sure to be a "hair-raising" production that you won't want to miss!