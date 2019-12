About this show

Comedy band The Lancashire Hotpots combine Lancashire folk music with hilarious observations on contemporary life, singing songs about sat navs, online dating and goth music in traditional northern washboard style. The flat capped foursome only got together a year ago, but already they have become one of the north west's most in-demand live bands. Championed by Radio 1's Colin Murray, their hit song He's Turned Emo has been played nearly a quarter of a million times on MySpace.