About this show

Ooh Lord what a carry on! Star crossed lovers, Eddie and Crystal have booked for passion by the pier in a saucy seaside hotel for the weekend. Can they circumnavigate the perils of romance, will true love blossom in the confines of the candlewick bedspread, can Eddie come to terms with his loves awful dress sense and will Crystal succumb to the charms of his Groucho moustache? Love in the nineties, can it survive?