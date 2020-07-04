About this show

This riveting 90 minute programme, presented by Samuel Joseph, is entitled Facing the Music and premiered at The Menier Chocolate Factory also featuring in the 2011 Newbury Spring Festival. It will include recorded music samples of classic Routledge performances and conclude with an opportunity for the audience to ask questions about all aspects of her long and varied career, including her iconic TV roles as Hyacinth Bucket and Hetty Wainthropp . A wonderful opportunity to be up close and personal with a true legend of the acting profession. It is still one of the best kept secrets in show business that Patricia Routledge trained not only as an actress but also as a singer and had considerable experience and success in musical theatre, both in this country and in the United States of America. Her many awards include a Tony for her Broadway performance in the Styne-Harburg musical Darling of the Day (1967) and a Laurence Olivier Award for her performance in Leonard Bernstein s Candide (Old Vic 1989).