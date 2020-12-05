About this show

The tale of the sleeping beauty - sleeping under the spell of a wicked witch until her Prince Charming comes to wake her up.

Once upon a time in a land far away, the beautiful Princess Aurora is given a sixteenth birthday present by her evil godmother Carabosse. By pricking her finger on an enchanted spinning wheel she is placed under a cruel curse and forced to sleep for 100 years. Can true love survive and the handsome Prince Charming break the spell? Can Aurora's hilarious best friend Muddles help save the town and who will outwit the evil Enchantress and foil her wicked plans?