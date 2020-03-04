About this show

Wrong Lane: It's 2020. The roads are a treacherous and dangerous place to be. Enter our brave heroes, David and Dave. One is wet behind the ears, the other is a keen member of the Roadchef Captain's Club. What do these brave knights of the road get up to before they are due to pick you up? Come aboard for a whistle stop tour and have a small glimpse into the seedy and depraved minds of Coach Drivers. Pancakes: Set in the home of Ned and Pam, this play follows the life of two people overcome with love, loss and something in their attic.