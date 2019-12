About this show

After touring with the likes of Deep Purple, Joe Bonamassa, The John Butler Trio and Status Quo, the band's single reached number 2 in the UK blues charts on downloads alone, without any label backing. They are renowned for creating a huge sound, incorporating eclectic grooves from world music to heavy rock, using unusual combinations of instrumentation such as tongue drum, djembe, lap steel guitar and double bass they push the boundaries of what is expected of a modern three piece.