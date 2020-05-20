About this show

During a hostage drama in a school in Beslan that started in September 2004, the greatest of evils, terrorists, chose the greatest good, a group of children, as their victims. Us / Them is not a straightforward account of this terrible drama, but is about the entirely individual way children cope with extreme situations. With humour and a matter-of-fact approach, it contrasts the views of children with those of adults. Brussels-based BRONKS is one of Belgium's leading theatres for young audiences. A lightness of storytelling, breathtaking scenography and a strong cast create a thrilling, unmissable theatrical experience.