About this show

This Christmas, come and join us for a frenzy of nut gathering and nest building in a magical world full of stories, songs and silliness. Winter is on its way, and deep within the wild wood animals of all shapes and sizes are busy getting ready for the cold season ahead. Discover the hurried hare, the sly fox, the mischievous mice, the cunning owl and the disgruntled but really-rather-friendly badger as they all transform their home into a magical snow shimmering wilderness. Additional woodland creatures are very much invited! Watch as your screen is transformed into a wintry wonderland and as the incomparably brilliant Little Bulb Theatre (Antarctica, Orpheus, Crocosmia, The Marvellous and Unlikely Fate of Little Upper Downing) take you on an adventure armed with songs, instruments, puppets and plenty of wintry surprises.

Online - on demand