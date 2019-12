About this show

You don't have to be big to make a big difference. She is just a small fish in a huge sea, but the Little Mermaid is determined to reach out to the human world to save her watery home from the damage done by mankind. A caring Prince appears to be just the human to help. But she will have to sacrifice her voice to the Sea-Witch in order to reach him. Will she save the oceans in time? Or will she become seduced by the shiny, man-made world above the waves?