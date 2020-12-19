About this show

Live, interactive, online and very silly! This Christmas don't miss this brilliantly fun kids show from Roustabout Theatre (Luna: a play about the moon) for ages 3-8 and their families. The Great Big Christmas Story Mix Up is the hit improvised play that puts families in charge! You choose the characters. You choose the costumes. You choose the stories. And, by sending us your drawings, you even design the set! help create an hour of never-before-seen festive fairy tales and other Christmas nonsense, brought to life by a brilliant troupe of storytellers and a sleigh full of computer wizardry. Without you and your imagination, the show can't go on!

Live Streamed via Zoom