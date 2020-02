About this show

Operatic soprano Louise Geller performs a selection of comedy arias from operas old to new with the help of props, streamers and some of opera's wildest characters! Prepare yourself for an evening of outrageous parties, tales of mistaken identities and temperamental princesses. This entertaining show is excellent for opera newcomers and seasoned opera buffs alike, who may discover new favourites and revel in old classics. If you think you know opera think again!