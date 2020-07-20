About this show

One sugar and a splash of milk, a pair of steel cap boots and a good night's kip. Join Suspension Theatre as they retell stories, explore what comfort means to all of us, and how people are forced to adapt when these comforts aren't there any more...

By connecting the stories of those with homes and those without, Suspension Theatre aims to harness empathy and promote change. With a blend of verbatim theatre, physical storytelling and live and recorded sound, they explore the reality that we all experience the same needs, wants, hopes and dreams, and that the things that seem to divide us actually unite us. Sugar? opens the door onto untold stories of homelessness, inviting you to step inside and put yourself in someone else's steel cap boots.