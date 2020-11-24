About this show

Welcome to Slava's world of wonder and delight. Slava's Snow Show is unlike anything you will have ever seen before! A bed becomes a boat, a web of cotton envelopes the audience and one tiny piece of paper becomes a snowstorm that will, quite literally... Blow you away! Internationally acclaimed Slava's Snowshow has won numerous awards across the globe. The show combines comedy and poignancy with stunning spectacle and breathtaking images culminating in a blinding, heart-stopping blizzard of a finale. An unmistakably, unique, unmissable treat. Slava's Snow Show touches the heart and the funny bone and is packed with wonder and delight.