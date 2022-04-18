About this show

Brace yourselves Sisters! The Broadway and UK smash-hit musical Sister Act is coming to Stoke immediately prior to its record breaking London run, re-imagined for the 21st century

Now set in 2020, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

Featuring original music by Tony® and 8‐time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted) and songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, this joyous and hilarious musical is one nostalgia‐filled trip you will never forget.

Sister Act UK Tour