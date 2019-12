About this show

Every year, Rambert2 scouts the globe to find the next generation of talents in contemporary dance, selecting its dancers according to their immense raw energy and technical versatility.

This brand new programme features Sin, a duet by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Damian Jalet, created as part of their 2010 piece Babel(words). It also includes new work by Andrea Miller, a star of the New York dance scene known for