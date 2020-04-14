About this show

Set in a tacky beach resort on a storm hit island, we meet jilted brides, pregnant murderers, pirates, politicians and power-pop girl bands. Telling not just the story of Purest Polly Peachum but of the other wives of Mac the Knife as well, this is a viciously satirical, unashamedly sexy, fierce and very funny not-quite-musical. It is a battle cry for the broken hearted, a joyous dissection of love, loss and revenge, with songs inspired by Peaches, Britney and Nina Simone.

A raucous, radical, rallying adaptation of Polly, John Gay's banned sequel to The Beggar's Opera, with techno, tracksuits and palm trees