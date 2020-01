About this show

Classic story of crime, poverty, vice and a young innocent orphan in London. Some of the most celebrated villains in English literature (Artful Dodger, Bill Sykes, Fagin).

Dark, stage version of the original text, adapted by Anya Reiss, award winning playwright from the Royal Court. Fantastic for young audiences, featuring members of Quirky Bird Young Company and professional touring company, this is a fast and frenetic version that brings all the brutality of the tale to life.