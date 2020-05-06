About this show

North Of Providence journeys through a painful crisis between brother and sister, uncovering old family wounds on the last day of their father's life. Bobbie has burrowed himself in his parents' home and is confronted by the over-bearing Carol to come to the hospital. Bobbie attempts to push Carol and the reality of his dying father away, but she persists, awakening him to the bitter truth. Set in Rhode Island, Dolores is the story of two sisters drawn together by domestic violence which influences the lives of both characters far more than they admit to anyone, even themselves. Sandra is home alone, enjoying her weekly break from her husband and kids, when Dolores shows up with a black eye from her abusive husband. She is in desperate need of Sandra's help. Through the course of the play, it becomes clear that Dolores is an unwelcome explicit reminder of the brutality Sandra tries to overlook in her own life.