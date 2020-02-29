WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link

About this show

The magical Mr Gotalot's Gotalot Shop is open for business... but for how much longer? The evil landlady Ms Barnet is running for Mayor of Bristol - if she wins, she will build a gigantic Cheese Factory, right on top of the Gotalot Shop! Can Sidney the eager shop boy find a suitable candidate to oppose her? Will anyone stand in her way? Or will The Cheese Party destroy the awesome Gotalot Shop... forever??

Join Monkey Trousers Theatre for the long-awaited next instalment of the hugely popular theatrical sitcom for families! With plenty of crazy characters, interactive fun, silly songs, a lot of voting and cheese, this show is sure to entertain the whole family.

Show Details

Creatives