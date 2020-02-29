About this show

The magical Mr Gotalot's Gotalot Shop is open for business... but for how much longer? The evil landlady Ms Barnet is running for Mayor of Bristol - if she wins, she will build a gigantic Cheese Factory, right on top of the Gotalot Shop! Can Sidney the eager shop boy find a suitable candidate to oppose her? Will anyone stand in her way? Or will The Cheese Party destroy the awesome Gotalot Shop... forever??

Join Monkey Trousers Theatre for the long-awaited next instalment of the hugely popular theatrical sitcom for families! With plenty of crazy characters, interactive fun, silly songs, a lot of voting and cheese, this show is sure to entertain the whole family.