About this show

Winner of five major comedy awards. 24-hour-show luminary. Novelist. Watson (host of BBC's We Need Answers, Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock The Week regular and star of cult Radio 4 series Mark Watson Makes The World Substantially Better).

Cluster-bombed with yoghurt on Taskmaster, half-killed on The Island, Watson returns to what he's best at: being indoors. This show began as a work-in-progress in Edinburgh last year and now makes its official premiere. It's about empathy. Ninety-nine percent of the world's population is made up of other people ? why can't we understand them? One of the Fringe's most beloved and thinnest acts offers some suggestions. Complete sell-out 2014-2017.