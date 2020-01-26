About this show

Performed on stage in classic radio comedy style with music and sound effects, The OFFSTAGE Theatre Group recreates the anarchic and deliciously surreal cult comedy show that laid waste to BBC Radio in the 60's and 70's. A Greatest Hits compilation of original material by Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie, this knockabout show celebrates the radio series that gave birth to The Goodiesand Monty Python's Flying Circus - not to mention I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.