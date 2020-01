About this show

You're invite to the fancy, farcical and frivolous world of Frills & Spills. They're here to delight, to excite and to cleanse your soul of it's daily dirt darling.

Lecoq-trained clowns Stumble Trip Theatre combine their "multiple skills, classic storytelling and madcap humour" with extravagant costume in a raucous new show about power and privilege