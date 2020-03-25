About this show

Like most of us, Nick and Sam are hiding something. Except this is something taboo, even for you. This is something so appalling and pure it could never be acted on, until this weekend. This weekend will be the first and last time they'll ever see each other, for one a blissful beginning, for the other a euphoric end. So everyone's a winner... aren't they? Grisly and gripping, Fiji is a dark comedy about a relationship that is gorgeous and gruesome in equal measure, and a love not defined by sex or blood... so to speak. How far will two consenting adults go for their desire?

Winners of the Pleasance Futures Award 2018, Clay Party team up with Cork's 'vividly stark' Conflicted Theatre to tell the most unorthodox of love stories. It's one you may have caught on the news or heard in a horror story; a relationship so off-limits it's enticing, and so enticing it's horrifying.