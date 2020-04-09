About this show

The Electric Swing Circus is a six-piece live band fusion of classy 20s swing and stomping electro beats. Drawing influence from 1920s swing and jazz, the explosive sound of the Electric Swing Circus reverberates back through time, reinventing the genre of electro swing for an ever expanding audience. The ESC's sound is an exciting combination of vintage samples, gypsy jazz guitar, electric double bass, keys, live drums, dirty synths and electro beats. Fronted by a powerful female double act with an extensive variety of vocal styles, the ESC delivers a consistently dazzling show.