About this show

Under the milky glow of the full moon and through the twisted limbs of the Transylvanian woods, strange blood-chilling noises can be heard coming from inside Count Drac's castle. Far away, within the crumbling walls of a remote hilltop monastery, Sister Jill has dedicated her life to chastity and fetching pails of water. But when a young virgin is found dead, two worlds come tumbling down and it falls to an unlikely hero to uncover the truth and save the necks victim!