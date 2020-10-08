About this show

In conversation with his long-term collaborator and friend Tom Morris, this will be a unique theatrical event in which he will recall - and attempt to recreate - 7 moments of theatre which have had a profound affect on him and his career. One of acting's greatest talents, Jones has played everything from Dobby the House Elf in Harry Potter to Truman Capote and starred as Lance in 3 series of the BBC hit comedy The Detectorists as well as the Christ-figure in Bristol Old Vic's Messiah. Expect a highly unpredictable evening full of surprises in this live event for a socially-distanced audience.

Courtyard Stage