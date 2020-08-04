About this show

Strap on your safety goggles, boys and girls: Science's greatest and most volatile show is arriving with a vengeance. Sky One's multi-award-winning Brainiac arrives with a bang for the first time live on stage more mischievous than ever seen before on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Watch live as we delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science and do all of those things on stage that you're too scared to do at home!

Filton Airfield, BS34 7QH. Utilita Live From The Drive-In