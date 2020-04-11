About this show

Black Hole is an exploration into space presented right before your eyes. Lights emerge, move, endure and disappear. As the performance unfolds glimpses of bodies appear through the controlled inconsistency of sight. It is not visible, not relatable and not reachable. Like multiple stars collapsing at once, shifting and changing the laws of physics right in front of you. Black Hole takes you to outer space, offering you a taste of something far out of reach, but that feels so close. Planetary movements are presented to the audience but pulled out of context, creating a new way to look at the universe and the idea of life itself. The question is, who is in the dark? Don't let the name fool you... Black Hole is anything but empty space.