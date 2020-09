About this show

Join the eternally young Strat and his wild gang, The Lost, as they roam the streets of Obsidian, a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, ruled by the wicked and tyrannical Falco. When Strat first sets eyes on Falco's daughter, Raven, who has been locked away in the palace towers, he sets out to rescue her from her evil father's clutches in a full throttle tale of teenage love, youthful rebellion and living the rock and roll dream.