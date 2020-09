About this show

Thousands of years ago in the fresh, sparkling world just after the last Ice Age there were no dogs; there were wolves but we didn't like them and they didn't like us... Luckily for us, along came two young hunter-gatherers Ugg 'n' Ogg who palled up with the wolves Tooth 'n' Nail to embark on a fun-packed adventure involving flying meat bones, beat-boxing wolves, forest infernos and even a time travelling stick before finally getting the chance to pat the world's first Dogg!