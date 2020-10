About this show

Award-winning comedian Adam Kay shares entries from his diaries as a junior doctor in this ‘electrifying’ (Guardian) evening of stand-up and music.

Absolute sell-out Edinburgh Fringe 2016, 2017 & 2018, Soho Theatre 2017, UK tour and Duchess Theatre 2018.

The accompanying book, This is Going to Hurt, is a Sunday Times bestseller and is being turned into an 8-part BBC series. Copies will be available to purchase and for signature after the performance.

