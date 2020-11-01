About this show

Think The Naked Gun and Airplane! mixed with a steamy costume drama. A laughter-filled parody of the D.H. Lawrence novel. Lady Chatterley welcomes home her husband, Clifford, from a war that has left the world in tatters. With Clifford's legs also in tatters, he arrives at Wragby Manor confined to a wheelchair and clutching his secret. Despite her husband's impotence, a subject that all struggle to avoid; Constance entertains the idea that one day they could have a child. However, as the couple grow apart Constance falls into a passionate, sexual and curiously experimental affair with estate gamekeeper: Mellors. Expect long contemplative looks into the middle distance, moments of touching drama, plenty of farce and a gentle stroke of innuendo in this Mel Brooks style parody.