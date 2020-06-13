About this show

The charmingly straight-talking, quick-witted Kerry Godliman is one of the country's best performers. Both an incredibly talented comedian and a phenomenal actor, Kerry is best known for her appearances on BBC's Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Jack Dee's Referendum HelpDesk, Celebrity Pointless and Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Comedy Gala in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital' and BBC's Celebrity Pointless. Kerry is also a regular on BBC Radio 4 with appearances on the esteemed The News Quiz, The Now Show and Just A Minute as well as her own series Kerry's List.