About this show

Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back with the brand new 2020 production of their most popular patriotic matinee show, Land of Hope & Glory, celebrating The Best of British Entertainment from the Forties, Fifties and Sixties, especially produced to Celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the VE Day the end of The Second World War. This patriotic and nostalgic afternoon is filled with marvellous and memorable songs