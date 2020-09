About this show

A magical musical revue.

A sensational cast of 10 international West End quality performers present a selection of songs from the greatest musicals of all time! Such As...... Phantom Of The Opera, Les Miserables, The Jersey Boys, We Will Rock You, Chicago, Cats, Mamma Mia, Oliver, Singing In The Rain, Cabaret, Copacabana, Mary Poppins, Wicked, Gypsy......and many more!' Fabulous Vocalists! Beautiful Dancers! and Dazzling Costumes!