About this show

Pinnacle is a brand new hour of brutally honest, opinionated, no holds barred stand-up from Adam Rowe. His online stand-up clips have amassed over 50 million views, he's appeared on The Tez O'Clock show and Adam was hand-picked as tour support for Jason Manford. At 27 years of age, Adam is supposed to be in the prime of his life, which is a truly terrifying thought. Is this really as good as it's going to get? It's all down hill from here? Not if he's got anything to do with it.