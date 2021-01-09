About this show

A sparkling and fun filled version of the traditional tale of Dick Whittington delightfully brought to life by the Theatre on the Steps Company . All the favourite characters are here - Tommy the Cat, Alice Fitzwarren, Sarah the Cook, King Rat, the Fairy of the Bells, and of course, Dick Whittington himself. The very best of traditional pantomime as the Theatre on the Steps company portray Dick's progress as he goes to London to seek fame and fortune. As always our production of Dick Whittington is packed full of hilarious comedy, great music, great scenery and a great show for children of all ages.