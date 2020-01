About this show

Monroe as we've never seen her before: alone in her bedroom, in dressing gown and slippers; no glitz, no glamour, no masks. Overdosed on pills, the woman behind the icon unravels her remarkable life and bares all, revealing a biting intelligence, a frustrated talent and an imperfect body. This stark confessional (DiMaggio, Gable, Miller, Hyde, her mother - it's all here) offers a radical interpretation of this Hollywood legend and leads us, in real time, to the very moment of her death.